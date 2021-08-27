BTS comes out with 'Butter' remix version with Megan Thee Stallion

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: K-pop sensation BTS has released a remix version of chartbuster track "Butter", featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The song, which comes with additional rap verse, was the subject of some legal controversy earlier this week, with Stallion's label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, blocking the release of the track.

The rapper ultimately filed an emergency temporary restraining order against her label, which a judge granted, clearing the way for the track's release on Friday.

BTS prepared the remix to celebrate the massive response that "Butter", dubbed as the "song of summer", received all around the world.

The hit septet, comprising RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, had previously dropped several other remixes of 'Butter', including a 'Sweeter' and 'Cooler' version of the song.

"I love BTS so I'm super excited to be on the 'Butter' remix. I can't wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it," Stallion said in a statement.

"Butter" recently became the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 as it stayed at the summit for nine weeks. The song has broken countless records, including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and also the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

The full name of the group is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding.

The K-pop band enjoys massive popularity across countries.