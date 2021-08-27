Josh Lucas joins Patricia Clarkson in thriller 'Lilly'

By Express News Service

Actor Josh Lucas of Ford Vs Ferrari-fame is all set to star opposite Patricia Clarkson in the upcoming political thriller Lilly.

Set to be directed by Rachel Feldman, who co-wrote the film with Adam Prince, the film is based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter, an Alabama woman for whom former President Barack Obama named his first piece of legislation—The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act of 2009. The social justice drama will centre around the love story of Lilly (Clarkson) and her husband Charles (Lucas) and will explore the psychological cost of putting one’s life on the line.

The film will also feature actor Thomas Sadoski, who will play the role of Jon Goldfarb, the Birmingham civil rights attorney who navigated Ledbetter’s legal battles.The production is set to begin in Georgia in October.Lilly is produced by J Todd Harris, Kelly Ashton, Simone Pero, Christine Schwarzman, and Kerianne Flynn, in association with the Georgia-based Thomasville Pictures.

