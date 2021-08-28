Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy joins Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris' comedy movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy will feature alongside Jonah Hill in "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris' comedy film.

The movie, which is set up at streamer Netflix, has been co-written by Hill and Barris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the untitled project will being touted as an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics.

It will also examine how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.

Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.

Barris is making his feature directorial debut with the project.

The filmmaker had previously collaborated with Murphy for "Coming 2 America", which he had written.

Barris will produce the untitled project via his Khalabo Ink Society banner, while Hill will produce through his Strong Baby banner, along with Kevin Misher for Misher Films.