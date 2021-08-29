STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix renews missing plane drama 'Manifest' for fourth and final season

Created by Jeff Rake, the show follows various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City.

Published: 29th August 2021 05:05 PM

A still from 'Manifest'

A still from 'Manifest' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: After "Manifest" fans ran a passionate campaign on social media to revive the show, Netflix has renewed the missing plane drama for a fourth and final season. The development comes 10 weeks after NBC cancelled the American series, reported Variety.

Created by Jeff Rake, the show follows various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City. Only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed, and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come.

The final season will have 20 episodes. What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in his imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime, said Rake as he thanked the show's fans for their unwavering support.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros, and of course to the fans. You did this," the creator added.

Bela Bajaria, head of globe TV, Netflix said the streamer is thrilled that the "final super-sized season" will bring some closure to fans. "Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances," Bajaria said.

Returning cast has not yet been confirmed, but thus far the show has starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J R Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

Rake executive produces the series alongside Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Len Goldstein. The show comes from Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and Universal Television.

"Manifest" first premiered on NBC in September 2018 and ran for three seasons on the broadcast network, with its most recent one airing its finale on June 10. Four days later, NBC pulled the plug on the series.

The previous three seasons of the show are already available on Netflix domestically but will soon be added globally.

