Actor Evan Rachel Wood calls out her ex Marilyn Manson during live performance

Evan Rachel Wood posted the video on Instagram, writing, 'You get what you give. For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up.'

Published: 30th August 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Marilyn Manson.

Singer Marilyn Manson. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor and musician Evan Rachel Wood subtly called out her ex and alleged abuser Marilyn Manson during a recent live performance.

As per People magazine, the Golden Globe-nominated star performed a cover of the New Radicals' 1998 single 'You Get What You Give' with her musical partner Zane Carney (of Evan + Zane) on Saturday at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

"I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time," she prefaced the song, which includes a reference to Manson. Wood put up her middle finger as she sang his name, to which the crowd erupted into cheers.

She posted the video on Instagram, writing, "You get what you give. For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."

As per People magazine, Wood, a three-time Golden Globe nominee and one-half of the musical duo Evan+Zane, has accused Manson of sexual assault and other abuse. Manson has denied the allegations levelled against him, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Her performance took place after Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West sparked controversy on Thursday by inviting Manson to appear onstage with him at a Chicago listening event in support of his new album 'Donda', which dropped on Sunday.

Manson is listed as a co-writer on two of the tracks on West's 10th studio album 'Donda'.

Wood had used her Instagram Story to share an article about Manson's appearance with the words, "Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe" written across the text.

After first opening up in 2016 about being sexually assaulted by a "significant other" and subsequently testifying in support of multiple pieces of legislation that protect survivors of sexual assault, Wood named Manson as her abuser in February 2021.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she added.

Wood is one of at least 15 women who have accused Manson of sexual assault. Manson has denied all the allegations.

