STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Khloe Kardashian slams social media critics spreading fake news about her

Khloe Kardashian further replied to a few tweets, alleging that the 'incorrect narratives' were 'terrorizing' her.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Khloe Kardashian at an event. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian clapped back at social media users who were creating fake news about her on Twitter.

Without referring to the exact fake news, the beauty mogul took to her Twitter and wrote, "HA! some of y'all really just makeup anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough... or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."

According to Page Six, Khloe further replied to a few tweets, alleging that the "incorrect narratives" were "terrorizing" her.

On the other hand, the reality star also spent the Saturday night with her ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The duo attended a birthday party for American professional basketball player LeBron James' wife, Savannah Brinson, Page Six quoted TMZ's report.

The viral photos over social media show the friendly exes enjoying the bash and hanging out together as singer Giveon performed at the party in West Hollywood, California.

Khloe also shared a picture of herself from the evening on Instagram. She flaunted her toned body in a body-hugging black Balenciaga dress as she leaned on a black SUV.

Reportedly, the former couple, who broke up in June arrived at the party separately.

Page Six noted that Khloe arrived at the party in a black Escalade, while Tristan arrived in a black Rolls Royce.

The duo has remained firm on the decision that they will maintain a healthy relationship to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khloe Kardashian Twitter
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp