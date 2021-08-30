STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans reunite for Apple adventure feature 'Ghosted'

Published: 30th August 2021 11:43 AM

Former 'Avengers' stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Former 'Avengers' stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Former "Avengers" stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are set to reassemble for "Ghosted", an adventure movie project set up at Apple Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Rocketman" director Dexter Fletcher will helm the film, penned by "Deadpool" scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The movie is being touted as a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the vein of "Romancing the Stone", the 1984 adventure film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Other details are being kept under wraps.

Evans will also produce the project along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, the company behind the Amazon Prime Video film "The Tomorrow War for Amazon".

Reese and Werinick will be credited as producers as well.

This is the second deal for Johansson since filing a lawsuit against Disney Studios over alleged contract breaches with the Disney Plus release of her stand-alone "Black Widow".

She also stars in the new Wes Anderson movie, which is now shooting in Spain.

Evans, who previously worked with Apple on the legal drama miniseries "Defending Jacob", recently wrapped "The Gray Man", an action thriller with Ryan Gosling that re-teamed him with his "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

