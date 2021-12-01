Actor Henry Cavill wraps filming on 'Enola Holmes 2'

By Express News Service

The sequel of Netflix’s hit film Enola Holmes has been in the making since May, with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter reprising their roles as Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes, and Eudoria Holmes, respectively. Now, Cavill took to Instagram to announce that he has finished filming for the film.

The actor posted a video in which he says, “Today was my last day on Enola Holmes, and the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you’re sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there, and do it. You won’t regret it.”

Enola Holmes, based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer, tells the story of Enola Holmes (Brown) the sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), who follows in her detective brother’s footsteps. The first film followed the plot of the first novel in the series, The Case Of The Missing Marquess, and had Enola searching for her missing mother (played by Helena Bonham Carter).

The plot of the sequel remains unknown. The sequel film will also bring back Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. David Thewlis, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss are the latest additions to the cast of the film.

Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer are also returning for the sequel. Enola Holmes 2 is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Paige Brown and Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions.