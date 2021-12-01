STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ivanna Sakhno joins cast of Mandalorian spin-off 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'

Star Wars: Ahsoka, executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, is set to begin production in March.

By Express News Service

Actor Ivanna Sakhno will star opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the upcoming Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian spin-off has Dawson starring as the titular Ahsoka Tano, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character which made its live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, a character from the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

There are no details available currently about the character Sakhno will play. Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni and is expected to continue Ahsoka’s story. Notably, the series is also expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Sakhno is best known for her roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She recently finished filming on the limited series The Reunion.

