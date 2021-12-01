STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang to produce comedy series 'Son of Good Fortune'

Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer.

Published: 01st December 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaking, Movies, Production house

Ahmed will executive produce along with Allie Moore of Left Handed. Wang and Dani Melia executive produce for Local Time. (Representational Image)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed and filmmaker Lulu Wang are joining hands to produce a comedy series 'The Son of Good Fortune'.

Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles, reports variety.com.

Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer.

Ahmed will executive produce along with Allie Moore of Left Handed. Wang and Dani Melia executive produce for Local Time. Tenorio will serve as consulting producer, with Amazon Studios producing.

The project is the first for Left Handed since it was announced that Ahmed and the company had signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon in January.

He previously partnered with the streamer on the critically-acclaimed film 'Sound of Metal', for which Ahmed received an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

Wang is currently working on the series 'Expats', on which she is the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. That series is based on the novel 'The Expatriates' by Janice Y.K. Lee. She has previously directed and wrote the highly-regarded films 'The Farewell' and 'Posthumous'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Son of Good Fortune Riz Ahmed Lysley Tenorio Andrew Lopez
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp