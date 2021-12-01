STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Will never forget what you told me': Vin Diesel pens emotional note on Paul Walker's death anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Vin Diesel penned a note, recalling the advice Paul Walker gave him during a pivotal moment in his life.

Paul Walker. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's been eight years since 'Fast & Furious' star Paul Walker passed away. Remembering him, his friend and actor Vin Diesel opened up about the impact Walker had on his family.

"I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying 'Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...' When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what's on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind," Vin began. "...I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work," he wrote.

He continued, "Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It's been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don't reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that."

Diesel then revealed that at Walker's daughter Meadow's recent wedding, Hania (Vin's daughter) was her maid of honor.

"Tragedies in life are always followed by life's blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," he added.

Expressing his love for Walker, Diesel concluded, "How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo."

Walker died in a car accident on November 30, 2013. 

