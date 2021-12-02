STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cobie Smulders to return as Maria Hill for 'Secret Invasion' series

The show, which will premiere on streaming service Disney Plus, is a crossover comic event, showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill from Marvel.

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill from Marvel. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Cobie Smulders will reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Maria Hill in upcoming series "Secret Invasion".

The show, which will premiere on streaming service Disney Plus, is a crossover comic event, showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

According to Deadline, Smulders joins Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendolsohn, who return with their respective MCU characters Nick Fury and Talos.

The show's cast also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

Kevin Feige is producing the series for the streamer, as it does all other MCU titles, including the hits 'WandaVision' and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

Smulders previously played Maria Hill in many Marvel movies, including "The Avengers", "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Captain America: Civil War".

She most recently played Ann Coulter in the FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cobie Smulders Marvel Cinematic Universe Maria Hill Secret Invasion
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp