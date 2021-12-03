STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' wraps up production

'Nope' reunites the director with Daniel Kaluuya, marking their first collaboration since 2017’s 'Get Out', the film that got Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Jordan Peele

By Express News Service

Jordan Peele’s third directorial film 'Nope' has wrapped up production. The news comes a week after it was announced that Hoyte van Hoytema is the cinematographer of the film. Van Hoytema is well-known as the director of photography in Christopher Nolan’s films like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and the upcoming Oppenheimer.

'Nope' reunites the director with Daniel Kaluuya, marking their first collaboration since 2017’s 'Get Out', the film that got Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Kaluuya will star alongside Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun in the lead. Other cast members include Barbie Ferriera (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (The Crow). Details about the plot of the film are currently unknown. 
 

