WATCH | Alan Ritchson-starrer 'Reacher' drops trailer, to premiere on Prime Video in Feb 2022

It follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

Published: 03rd December 2021

A still from 'Reacher'.

A still from 'Reacher'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon's upcoming original series "Reacher", based on Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, will premiere on Prime Video on February 4, 2022.

Starring Alan Ritchson in the titular part, the first season of the series, written, executive produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, "The Killing Floor", Amazon said in a statement.

Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served.

When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years.

The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime.

"While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher's keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall," the official logline read.

"Reacher" will also feature Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillen, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill.

The show is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

