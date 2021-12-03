Would go to any lengths to undo what happened to Halyna Hutchins, says Alec Baldwin

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 03rd December 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Alec Baldwin says he would "go to any lengths to undo" the death of Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on the set of 'Rust' during an incident involving Alec.

The cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the movie 'Rust' on October 21 in an incident which involved a gun that was being handled by the 63-year-old actor, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

And in an emotional interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos which aired on Thursday, Baldwin said he would give anything to go back and stop the incident -- which also injured director Joel Souza -- from happening.

In first clips of the interview taken by People magazine, he said: "I wanted to come to talk to you to say I would go to any lengths to undo what happened.

"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim, because we have two victims here. All of what happened that day leading up to this event was precipitated on one idea, and that idea is that Halyna and I had something profound in common."

"That is, we both assumed the gun was empty, other than those dummy rounds."

The actor also shared "there were a number of misconceptions" about the incident that had surfaced since October 21 and said "most of it" was from sources he "really wouldn't concern (him)self about".

In a previously released clip from the interview, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna.

He said: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

However, the preview for the actor's interview did not include an explanation of how the shot was fired.

He also revealed that he couldn't explain how a bullet ended up in the gun, which was actually intended to be a prop for the Western movie.

Baldwin said: "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

And the actor said he's still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

He shared: "Even now, I find it hard to believe that (the incident occurred). It doesn't seem real to me."

TAGS
Alec Baldwin Rust Hollywood Shooting at Rust Set
