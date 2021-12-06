STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amazon Prime Video announces 'The Boys' animated spin-off 'Diabolical'

"Diabolical" will feature stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

Published: 06th December 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Boys'.

A still from 'The Boys'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has given a go-ahead to "Diabolical", an animated anthology series set in "The Boys" universe.

According to Variety, the eight-episode show was announced during the streamer's Comic-Con Experience 2021 virtual panel.

The series was confirmed through a video message featuring actor Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher in the popular show "The Boys".

"There is no question that you guys are the greatest fans in the world. As a special way of saying thank you to you, we've got a little surprise for you which is going to drop early next year (Producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg) have asked a few of their celebrity mates to cook up eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of 'The Boys'," Urban said.

"Diabolical" will feature stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

Rogen and Goldberg, who also serve as writers on the show, said they wanted to make an animated anthology ever since they saw "The Animatrix", a series of short animated films set in "The Matrix" universe.

"We've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true," the duo added.

Kripke, Rogen and Goldberg serve as executive producers on "Diabolical", alongside Simon Racioppa, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F.

Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina.

The show hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

"Diabolical" will premiere in 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Boys Amazon Diabolical Amazon The Boys Diabolical Awkwafina Karl Urban Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp