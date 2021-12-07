STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland to star in Fred Astaire biopic

Actor Tom Holland confirmed his casting during a recent media interaction while promoting his upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland

By Express News Service

Actor Tom Holland is set to star as the legendary Hollywood actor and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic currently in development at Sony. The Cherry actor confirmed his casting during a recent media interaction while promoting his upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Producer Amy Pascal, who recently announced that a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland is in the works, is also attached to the project. Considering the project is in its nascency, details such as the cast and crew are currently under wraps. Likewise, it is yet to be announced when the film will enter production.
 

Comments

