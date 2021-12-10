Harry Potter 20th Anniv: Harry, Ron & Hermione reunite

By Express News Service

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) sat down for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. In a run-up to the release, the streaming service released a first look picture from the reunion. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) are back in a room that looks similar to Gryffindor’s common room.

All three looked excited to be there and this reunion will be an emotional and nostalgic journey for Potterheads. The celebratory reunion is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and UK-based Pulse Films.

The retrospective special will also include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasly), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood),

Harry Potter is an eight installment movie series based on JK Rowling’s series of the same name. The first film, Philosopher’s Stone, released on April 12, 2002, and the first book on June 26, 1997.