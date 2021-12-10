STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Harry Potter 20th Anniv: Harry, Ron & Hermione reunite

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

Published: 10th December 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Harry Potter reunion

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) are back in a room that looks similar to Gryffindor’s common room. 

By Express News Service

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) sat down for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2022, on HBO Max. In a run-up to the release, the streaming service released a first look picture from the reunion. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) are back in a room that looks similar to Gryffindor’s common room. 

All three looked excited to be there and this reunion will be an emotional and nostalgic journey for Potterheads. The celebratory reunion is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and UK-based Pulse Films.

The retrospective special will also include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasly), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), 

Harry Potter is an eight installment movie series based on JK Rowling’s series of the same name. The first film, Philosopher’s Stone, released on April 12, 2002, and the first book on June 26, 1997.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Potter Harry Potter anniversary Harry Potter reunion Harry Potter 20th anniversary Emma Watson Rupert Grint Daniel Radcliffe
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp