STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Seth Rogen, Elle Fanning in talks to join Dev Patel's 'Chippendales'

In 'Chippendales', Dev Patel will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hotspot.

Published: 10th December 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-nominated Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel

Oscar-nominated Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in negotiations to join the cast of "Chippendales", based on a real life story.

"I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is on board to direct the movie, featuring "Lion" star Dev Patel.

Patel, who was announced to headline the film in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hotspot.

The club, which gave a platform to the then famous "Chippendales" theatre group, takes a hit when Banerjee's co-creator Paul Snider kills Banerjee's playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, sending the protagonist into a downward spiral of legal battles.

If deals close, the project would mark a reunion for Rogen and Gillespie, who just wrapped production on the anticipated "Pam and Tommy" series for Hulu, reported Deadline.

Fanning is in discussions to take on the role of Stratten, while Rogen is being considered for the part of Nick De Noia, the choreographer who came up with Chippendales routine.

Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo are rewriting the script after Craig Williams and Isaac Adamson penned previous drafts.

"Chippendales" is backed by New Regency, Bold Films and Permut Productions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seth Rogen Elle Fanning Dev Patel Chippendales Craig Gillespie
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp