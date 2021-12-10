Steve Zahn joins the cast of limited series George & Tammy

By Express News Service

Actor Steve Zahn has joined the cast of the upcoming limited series George & Tammy. The news comes just a day after it was announced that Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will headline the six-episode series.

George & Tammy will explore the marriage life of C&W music couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette. John Hillcoat, whose directorial credits include several music videos and feature films such as Lawless, The Road, and The Proposition, will be directing all six episodes.

The production of the series began today in North Carolina. Created by Abe Sylvia of Dead to Me fame, the series is expected to premiere on Spectrum, and then on Paramount+. Sylvia will also be serving as an executive producer.

Andrew Lazar and Josh Brolin will be serving as executive producers in association with Chastain. David C Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari will executive produce.