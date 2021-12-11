Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' adds Nina Toussaint-White, Bahador Foladi 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Nina Toussaint-White and Bahador Foladi have joined the cast of Gerard Butler-starrer "Kandahar".

The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films "Angel Has Fallen", "Felon" and "Greenland".

"Kandahar" is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Bulter, 52, will play Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission.

Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

Details of Toussaint-White and Foladi's characters are still under wraps, reported Deadline.

The movie will also feature Bollywood actor Ali Fazal in a pivotal role.

"Kandahar" is being produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing titles like "John Wick" series and "Sicario", G-BASE and Capstone Group.