STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' adds Nina Toussaint-White, Bahador Foladi 

"Kandahar" is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

Published: 11th December 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Scottish actor Gerard Butler.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Nina Toussaint-White and Bahador Foladi have joined the cast of Gerard Butler-starrer "Kandahar".

The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films "Angel Has Fallen", "Felon" and "Greenland".

"Kandahar" is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Bulter, 52, will play Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission.

Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

Details of Toussaint-White and Foladi's characters are still under wraps, reported Deadline.

The movie will also feature Bollywood actor Ali Fazal in a pivotal role.

"Kandahar" is being produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing titles like "John Wick" series and "Sicario", G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gerard Butler Kandahar Nina Toussaint Bahador Foladi
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp