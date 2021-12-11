STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer'

The film will focus on the life of the physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be called the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’

Published: 11th December 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Christopher Nolan (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie are the latest to join Christopher Nolan’s next, Oppenheimer. The actors join previously announced cast members Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon in the film.

The film will focus on the life of the physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be called the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ The official description of the film reads, ‘epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it’. Murphy is set to star as J Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine.

Pugh will essay the role of Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an off-and-on affair with Oppenheimer and was the cause of major security concerns for government officials. Safdie will play Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist who is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project, the US research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb. Malek will feature in the movie as a scientist.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is written by Nolan and he also produces along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit the screens on July 21, 2023.

