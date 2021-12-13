Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahamastra motion poster to be unveiled at a special fan event  

By Express News Service

Dharma Productions has announced a fan event where the first motion poster of Brahmastra will be unveiled.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy superhero film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film’s release has been delayed multiple times over the last two years. Its final release date is said to be announced at the December 15 event.

“Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we’ve set to introduce our Shiva,” producer Karan Johar tweeted.

The registrations for the fan event are now on. It will take place at the Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. Brahamastra stars Ranbir with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. They are joined by Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

