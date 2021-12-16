STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve to helm adaptation of sci-fi classic 'Rendezvous With Rama'

Originally published in 1973, "Rendezvous With Rama" takes place in the year 2131 and follows a group of humans sent to intercept a giant cylindrical alien starship that enters the Solar System.

Published: 16th December 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Denis Villeneuve

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's tryst with sci-fi genre is not yet over as he is set to tackle the feature film adaptation of novel "Rendezvous With Rama".

Alcon Entertainment, which worked with the critically-lauded director for his 2013 movie "Prisoners" and 2017's "Blade Runner: 2049", is behind the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally published in 1973, "Rendezvous With Rama" takes place in the year 2131 and follows a group of humans sent to intercept a giant cylindrical alien starship that enters the Solar System.

The team of explorers attempts to learn the mysteries of the vessel, believing it could be mankind's first contact with intelligent alien life.

The project will be produced by Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove alongside Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary of Revelations Entertainment banner.

"This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time," Johnson and Kosove said "It's perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis' brilliant sensibilities and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction.

We are also pleased to work with Morgan and Lori, who have a long-standing passion for this IP," they added.

Villeneuve most recently directed Warner Bros' epic drama "Dune", which was based on author Frank Herbert's 1965 classic of the same name.

The movie, which featured Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, released in October this year and has so far minted close USD 400 million worldwide.

Villeneuve is currently hard at work on the second part of "Dune", scheduled to come out in October 2023.

He will also attached to direct episodes of HBO Max spinoff prequel series "Dune: The Sisterhood".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denis Villeneuve Dune Rendezvous With Rama Prisoners
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp