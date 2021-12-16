Tom Holland ready to step back from acting to 'focus on starting a family'

By IANS

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star Tom Holland is ready to "take a break" from his acting career to "focus on starting a family" and figuring out his priorities.



He told People magazine: "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."



Holland, who is dating his 'Spider-Man' co-star Zendaya, shared while he "will" wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He added, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me.



"I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that (if I wasn't acting)."



Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actor, who was cast as Peter Parker's alter ego for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2015, has suggested it could be time to pass the torch and give someone else a chance to put their own spin on the character.



He shared: "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."



If he does move on, he would like to see the role become "more diverse" after being portrayed by himself, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.



He said, "I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."