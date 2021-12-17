Aaliyah’s ‘Poison’ collab with The Weeknd is finally here

By Online Desk

Aaliyah and The Weeknd bring fans their long-awaited collab album 'Poison,' which was released on Friday. The release comes after much of Aaliyah’s music arrived to streaming services for the first time.

Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE has released the album from the singer amid the world awaiting Unstoppable, Aaliyah's first posthumous album.

Barry Hankerson, Blackground founder and Aaliyah’s uncle, told Billboard earlier this year that the new album would feature The Weeknd.

Much of Aaliyah’s music has been left off DSPs for more than a decade following her death in a plane accident on Aug. 25, 2001, when she was only 22 years old.

In the Billboard interview, Hankerson hinted that The Weeknd wouldn’t be the only superstar featured on the upcoming album of new Aaliyah music, since he name-dropped Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg.

The Weeknd previously sampled Aaliyah’s 2001 Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit “Rock the Boat” on “What You Need” from his 2012 compilation album Trilogy.