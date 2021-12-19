STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Performer reportedly stabbed at LA concert, lineup included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, 50 Cent

The victim was identified as rapper Drakeo the Ruler, a news outlet reported that he was attacked by a group of people while backstage and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

Published: 19th December 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A rapper was reportedly stabbed to death during a concert in Los Angeles, whose lineup included acts by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent among others.

As per Fox News, the victim was identified as rapper Drakeo the Ruler. A news outlet reported that he was attacked by a group of people while backstage and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

He suffered a stab wound to the neck, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to another news outlet.

Snoop cancelled his set at the 'Once Upon a Time in LA' festival at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park before the rest of the show was also halted, police said.

"There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, adding, "The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation."

According to Fox News, a video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snoop Dogg Stabbing Drakeo the Ruler
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp