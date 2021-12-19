STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' smashes Indian BO record as it collects Rs 79.14 cr on Day 3

Directed by Jon Watts, 'No Way Home' picks up after Peter Parker's identity is revealed to the world.

Poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has broken records as it has collected Rs 79.14 crore at the Indian box-office in just three days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "'#SpiderMan' is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches Rs 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era is  Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: Rs 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: Rs 100.84 cr. #India biz."
 

Directed by Jon Watts, 'No Way Home' picks up after Peter Parker's identity is revealed to the world, sending his world as well as those of his girlfriend MJ's, Aunt May's and best friend Ned's into spin. In an attempt to return to normalcy, Parker confides in Doctor Strange and asks the Sorcerer Supreme to cast a spell making the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

The incantation goes awry, unleashing a multiverse of villains from the universes of other Spider-Men, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius, reports variety.com.

The film, which also stars Zendaya, has appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

