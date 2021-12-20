STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meryl Streep: We've become accustomed to loving horrible people

Meryl Streep recalled her role as Miranda Priestly as one she would understand because Priestly's character had such a burden on herself.

Veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep will be seen playing President Orlean, who knows how to navigate her way around the system, in the upcoming satirical science fiction comedy Don't Look Up. She says the anti-heroine is much less common and that people have become accustomed to loving horrible individuals.

Talking about her role and how there's been a rise in powerful female lead characters, Meryl said, "We've become accustomed to loving horrible people. The anti-heroine is much less common."

She added: "Take 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Miranda Priestly is one of those people who are disagreeable, but I understood her more because she had such a burden on her. But President Orlean wears the burden of leading the country very lightly."

"She hardly gives a second thought to it. It's really about self-aggrandizement."

Netflix's upcoming satirical science fiction black comedy Don't Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy the earth.

The film features a stellar cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothee Chalamet. It will start streaming on Netflix on December 24.

