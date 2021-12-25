STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland defends Marvel movies as 'real art' after Scorsese criticism

Martin Scorsese criticised that Marvel movies are not cinema as superhero movies risk nothing.

Published: 25th December 2021

Hollywood actor Tom Holland (Photo | AP)

By IANS

Hollywood star Tom Holland has defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese's criticism.

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor shared that Marvel films are "real art" when firing back at Scorsese's claims in which the celebrated director had said that they're "not cinema", reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old English actor sarcastically said: "You can ask Martin, 'Would you want to make a Marvel movie?' But he doesn't know what it's like because he's never made one."

He went on to say: "The way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters, it's all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they're real art."

"I've made Marvel movies and I've also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other," Holland continued explaining.

The 'Cherry' star added that some of his Marvel co-stars would agree with his comparison.

He said: "When you're making these films, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you're making a small indie film, if it's not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure."

He added: "I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made the kinds of movies that are 'Oscar-worthy' and also made superhero movies."

"They will tell you that they're the same, just on a different scale," he elaborated further.

The actor portraying Todd in 'Chaos Walking' also joked that "there's less Spandex in 'Oscar movies.'"

Holland's response came two years after Martin Scorsese snubbed MCU during his Empire magazine interview.

At the time, the director confessed his dismay at 'Avengers: Endgame' being declared the highest-grossing film of all time.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them (Marvel movies), as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," Martin told the publication at the time.

"It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being." He further stressed, "I tried, you know? But that's not cinema."

Scorsese later clarified his remarks in a November 2019 op-ed for The New York Times. He said that part of his dislike for Marvel movies was merely "personal taste" but he also mentioned that major franchise movies tend to dominate movie theatres all over the country.

"In many places around this country and around the world, franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen," said 'The Irishman' director.

The 79-year-old pointed out: "It's a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theatres than ever."

