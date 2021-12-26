STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bridgerton' season 2 to arrive on Netflix in March 

According to Deadline, season two follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

A scene from Netflix's Bridgerton

A scene from Netflix's Bridgerton (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The much-awaited second season of the runaway hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" will premiere on March 25, the streamer has announced.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is produced by media magnate Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland banner.

The makers revealed the premiere date for the upcoming second season on the one-year anniversary of the first chapter on Saturday night.

"One year ago today, our buzzy Ton was born. Happy Anniversary, dear readers. This author does hope you enjoy your gift... Bridgerton returns March 25, 2022, only on Netflix," the post read on the official Instagram page of the show.

The series is set in the competitive world of Regency-era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the first season of "Bridgerton" revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page).

According to Deadline, season two follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions -- a true love match is not high on his priority list -- and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the Ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

The main additions to the upcoming season also include Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe) and Rupert Young (Jack).

They join additional returning stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Van Dusen, in his final season on "Bridgerton", serves as showrunner.

He executive produces with Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Production on season two began this year in May and concluded in November.

