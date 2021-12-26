INTERVIEW| People will find 'The Matrix Resurrections' inspirational: Keanu Reeves

Adam Stone By

We have waited so long for this movie. Now that it's finally here, what can you tell us about The Matrix Resurrections?

I really don't want to spoil anything but I can safely say this movie is pretty astounding. It looks amazing and it has the action sequences people have come to expect from this universe but it's also a love story that's full of incredible ideas about who we are and what is going on in the world right now. I'm just so honoured to be part of it and to play a character like Neo Thomas Anderson again after all these years. I can't wait for everyone to see it.

What made you want to come back for another Matrix?

I loved the script and I love the character and it was the chance to work with (director) Lana Wachowski again. It was also really exciting to be able to reprise a role after so much time and to discover how he and everyone else has changed. It was wonderful to be asked to come back and it was a wonderful experience to make this film.

So can you tell us anything about the story?

No. No spoilers! I can't say anything other than it's truly great.

How did you go about preparing to be Neo again?

It was really just a case of reading the script, speaking to Lana and trying to figure out the themes for the film. I felt it was important that while having Neo as central part of the story, I also wanted to make sure the other characters were very much heard and understood.

Thomas Anderson has to do a lot of listening in this film while also dealing with his internal struggle of who he was, who is now and how he has got to this point of things being so much worse than they were at the end of The Matrix Revolutions.

What was it like to be reunited with Carrie-Anne Moss in this film?

It was wonderful. Carrie-Ann and I have been friends for a long time and it was such a blessing to have her come back for this movie. We had a lot of fun together.

How much did the first Matrix movie change your life?

In every way. The reaction to that first film was incredible-like nothing I had ever seen let alone experienced. To be a part of something so big and so appreciated is something I will always be grateful for.

What do you remember most when you look back on that time?

I remember the months and months of training, the amazing stunts but, most of all, I remember the friends I made. Meeting people like Carrie-Anne, Laurence Fishburne was life changing for me. Then of course there was seeing the films for the first time, the fans getting it and how new fans are still getting it now. I'm very proud of these movies.

Did you ever imagine The Matrix would endure for so long and that you would be back playing Neo all this time later?

No. I always knew it was something special. I remember first meeting the filmmakers and seeing the artwork and being totally blown away. The concept for bullet-time was there but also the philosophy, the characters and everything else were like nothing I had ever seen before.

You filmed The Matrix Resurrections during the pandemic. What was that experience like?

Yeah, we were shooting in Berlin which was very different because of everything going on. But we all worked thoroughly to follow the protocols that were put in place to keep everyone safe. The actual process of filmmaking felt pretty normal and thankfully everyone was okay.

What is Lana like as a director?

She's incredible. Lana is a true visionary and, as a filmmaker, I love how she creates an atmosphere in which everyone can thrive and do their best work.

What do you hope audiences take away from The Matrix Resurrections?

I hope they are thrilled and entertained but also challenged to think about the world we live in today and how we mediate with all the many technological influences and constructs we have. I hope people will find it inspirational.

Both The Matrix and John Wick involve a lot of stunts. Which franchise is harder physically for you?

They're both pretty tough but The Matrix is probably harder, the first one in particular, because of all the wirework but they have a lot in common.

You have also been busy filming John Wick 4. What can you tease about that one?

Yeah, I'm really excited about it. We're back with some great new characters and some incredible action that I know the fans are going to love. It really takes everything to a whole new level. There are tons of crazy fights and stunts that will blow your mind!”

Finally, who would win in a fight between Neo and John Wick?

I couldn't say. They're both so different. I'll let the fans decide.

(The article featured in Asia Features)