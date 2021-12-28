STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros unveils new trailer of 'The Batman'

The studio dropped the surprising new trailer for the Matt Reeves directorial on Monday, teasing the scheme of things being planned by the film's main antagonist, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

Published: 28th December 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Warner Bros

Warner Bros

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new trailer for Warner Bros' much-awaited "The Batman" teases an alliance of sorts between Robert Pattinson's titular superhero and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman.

The studio dropped the surprising new trailer for the Matt Reeves directorial late on Monday, teasing the scheme of things being planned by the film's main antagonist, The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

Titled "The Bat and The Cat", the trailer opens with a woman casually chastising Pattinson's Bruce Wayne for not doing enough for the welfare of the society as an influential figure.

But unbeknownst to her, the trailer shows that Wayne moonlights as Batman, taking on the mob and the corrupt. It then shows a masked figure, The Riddler, who wants to reach Batman for an unknown reason.

While his motivations and their connection to Wayne's family is still unknown, his ultimate goal has been made clear by the trailer. The Riddler wants to destroy Gotham for once and all.

The trailer hints at an uneasy alliance between Pattinson's Wayne aka Batman and Kravitz's Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. There are a few shots in the trailer of the pair fighting.

It ends with an action scene of Batman and Catwoman working together.

In between, there are few scenes featuring Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage.

"The Batman" will also feature John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. The movie will be released by Warner Bros Pictures on March 4, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros Batman Zoe Kravitz Catwoman Paul Dano The Riddler Robert Pattinson
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp