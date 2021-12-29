STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dior indefinitely postpones Travis Scott collaboration line after Astroworld concert tragedy

The capsule collection originally began as a collaboration between Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones and Scott, who's Cactus Jack brand spans music, fashion, and food and beverage.

WASHINGTON: Ahead of a launch slated for January 2022, Travis Scott and Dior have indefinitely postponed their 'Cactus Jack Dior' line of products. The news comes after a troubling few weeks for Scott, who has been hit with dozens of lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, of the approximately 50,000 concertgoers who attended his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on November 5, hundreds more were injured. The capsule collection originally began as a collaboration between Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones and Scott, who's Cactus Jack brand spans music, fashion, and food and beverage.

In a statement, representatives for Dior said, "Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection."

Since the Astroworld tragedy, Scott's Air Max 1, a two-sneaker collaboration with Nike, has been put on hold and Anheuser-Busch, Scott's partner on the popular Cacti hard seltzer beverage, announced that the cans would be discontinued.

Scott has gained a reputation for being an entrepreneurial rapper, counting brands like Nike, Jordan, McDonald's, Epic Games, and Parsons School of Design as collaborators on various projects. The now-suspended launch is not the first time Scott has worked with Dior; the musician was the face of the luxury fashion house's AIR DIOR capsule collection for their Men's Fall-Winter 2020 show.

But Scott's shelved project would have been more uniquely his own, as the Cactus Jack Dior collection was designed to pay homage to his native Texas and the Dior brand's Parisian heritage and connection to the American South. The collection was the first time Dior partnered with a musician on a collection and the first time it ever allowed its iconic logo to be altered.

As of December 22, The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has launched an investigation into Live Nation, the event promotion and management company responsible for organising the Astroworld festival.

In an open letter to Michael Rapino, Live Nation's president-CEO, Carolyn B. Maloney, the committee's chairwoman, has demanded a hearing before the close of January 2022.

