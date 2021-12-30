STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

No chance: Dwayne Johnson rebuffs Vin Diesel's offer to return for 'Fast & Furious 10'

Despite a recent attempt at reconciliation from lead star Vin Diesel, Johnson said he remains firm on decision to not appear in any future "Fast & Furious" movie.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Vin Diesel (L) and Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actors Vin Diesel (L) and Dwayne Johnson (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has once and for all ruled out the possibility of him returning to the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

Despite a recent attempt at reconciliation from lead star Vin Diesel, Johnson said he remains firm on decision to not appear in any future "Fast & Furious" movie.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem," Johnson told CNN.

The 49-year-old actor played the role of Luke Hobbs in the long-running film series, beginning with 2011's "Fast Five".

He later reprised the role for "Fast & Furious 6" (2013), "Furious 7" (2015) and "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) as well as the 2019 spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw".

Johnson had a major fall out with Diesel during the making of "The Fate of the Furious" that resulted in the actor dropping out of the latest instalment, "Fast and Furious 9", which released earlier this year.

In November, Diesel had extended an olive branch to Johnson by writing an open letter and asking the actor to return to the franchise for the upcoming 10th instalment.

Johnson called Diesel's post an "example of his manipulation".

"I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding," the "Red Notice" star said.

He asserted that he ended his "Fast & Furious" journey with "gratitude and grace" and sent his best wishes to the rest of the team for the upcoming movie.

"It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter," Johnson said.

The next movie in the series will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Diesel will play the lead role of Dominic Toretto, while regular series cast members Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are also expected to return.

Filmmaker Justin Lin will be directing the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast and Furious Fast Furious The Rock Dwayne The Rock Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp