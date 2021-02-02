Director Hirokazu Koreeda's Korean debut 'Broker' adds actor-singer IU

By Express News Service

Actor-singer IU is all set to star in Palm d’Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Korean directorial debut.

​The film is tentatively titled 'Broker'. Soompi confirmed the news about the development while quoting a source close to the production.

“It is true that IU will be starring in the film.” IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is well-known for starring in popular dramas like My Mister, Hotel del Luna, and The Producers.

Notably, Kore-eda’s acclaimed drama 'Shoplifters' won the director the Palm d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

'Broker' will also feature Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Kingdom star Bae Doona and Gang Dong-wan of Peninsula fame.

Broker is said to be a story about baby boxes, which are set up for people who are no longer able to provide for their babies to anonymously give them up.

Filming of 'Broker' is expected to commence this year.