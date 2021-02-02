STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Marilyn Manson responds to Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations; rocker dropped from record label

Actor Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that metal-rock singer Marilyn Manson started 'grooming' her when she was a teenager and abused her for years.

Published: 02nd February 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Marilyn Manson.

Singer Marilyn Manson. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Heavy metal-rock singer Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of abuse levelled by his former fiance and actor Evan Rachel Wood, and said he has always had "entirely consensual" relationships with "like-minded partners".

In an Instagram post on Monday, Wood, 33, revealed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was the person she has referred to in the past when she talked about being in an abusive relationship with an unnamed ex.

Responding to the "Westworld" star's claims, the 52-year-old singer said these accusations are "horrible distortions of reality".

ALSO READ | I'm done living in fear: Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson 'abused her for years'

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Wood has claimed that Manson started "grooming" her when she was a teenager and abused her for years.

The former couple went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38.

The duo got engaged in 2010, but broke up later that year.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Wood had said.

In response to the actor's social media post, four other women also came forward with similar abuse allegations against Manson.

Amid the allegations, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the label said they will no longer promote Manson's recent album or work with him on future projects.

Additionally, a segment of the Shudder series "Creepshow" that was set to star Manson in the upcoming season will be replaced and not air, a spokesperson for AMC Networks confirmed on Monday.

Starz's "American Gods", in which Manson had a short recurring role, will also not air one remaining upcoming episode including the singer until his character has been edited out.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," a Starz spokesperson said in a statement.

Wood first spoke about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, but did not name anyone.

In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

The following year, she testified before California legislators on behalf of the Phoenix Act, legislation that altered the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence from three to five years.

The same year, she once again opened up about the abuse in a Twitter post, using the #IAmNotOk hashtag in an attempt to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Marilyn Manson Evan Rachel Wood Sexual Harassment
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp