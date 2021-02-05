STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav feature on longlists for 'The White Tiger'

'The White Tiger', which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, made it to seven categories, including the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Published: 05th February 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Still from 'The White Tiger'

Still from 'The White Tiger'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The longlists for BAFTA 2021 were recently unveiled and Ramin Bahrani's directorial 'The White Tiger' earned a spot in several categories. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav also made it to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' longlists for their powerful performances in 'The White Tiger'.

'The White Tiger', which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, made it to seven categories, including the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director. Priyanka is on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in the film while Adarsh made it to the longlist for the Best Actor category.

As per Deadline, the film also got selected for the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

'The White Tiger', directed by Ramin, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively. Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.

The film is adapted from Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

After a few rounds of voting, the final list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards will be announced on March 9. The award ceremony will take place on April 11. The event usually takes place before April but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani Priyanka Chopra Adarsh Gourav
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp