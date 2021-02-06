STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO to release four-part docuseries on Woody Allen allegations

The documentary has been meticulously pieced together through intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes.

Published: 06th February 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: HBO has announced a documentary on filmmaker Woody Allen that will look into the story behind the sexual abuse allegations against him involving his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Titled "Allen v Farrow", the four-part documentary hails from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, HBO said in a statement.

It will premiere on HBO on February 21.

The documentary has been meticulously pieced together through intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes.

It will also feature in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators,experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses  many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time.

  Dick, Ziering and Herdy are known for films such as "The Hunting Ground" and "On the Record", which explored longstanding allegations of sexual assault against the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

"Allen v Farrow" has been directed by Dick and Ziering with Herdy producing it alongside Jamie Rogers.

The series is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production.

In the recent years, Allen has been a subject of discussion over the resurfacing of the sexual assault allegations against him by his step-daughter Dylan Farrow.

The accusations, which Allen has repeatedly denied, caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woody Allen Woody Allen allegations Allen v Farrow
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp