Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali

Ali's first collaboration with Marvel was as a villain on the Netflix series 'Luke Cage' following which he started pitching himself for the reboot of 'Blade.'

Published: 06th February 2021 03:38 PM

NEW DELHI: 'Watchmen' writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour is all set to write the upcoming Marvel Studios film, 'Blade' Starring Mahershala Ali.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios announced that Ali, a two-time Oscar award winner, will portray the vampire hunter at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

The franchise was first launched by New Line Cinema in 1998 and it starred Wesley Snipes in the titular role half-vampire. Even after so many years, it is to date credited for presaging the age of superhero cinema.

The three films starring Snipes, all written by David S Goyer, grossed roughly USD 418 million globally through 2004 as per Variety.

Osei-Kuffour also happens to be the first Black woman to write a Marvel Studios feature film. A director has not been announced for the new 'Blade' reboot yet. (ANI)

