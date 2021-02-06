STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Crown' actress Emma Corrin to star alongside Harry Styles in Amazon's 'My Policeman'

An adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the movie will be directed by Genius fame Michael Grandage from a script by Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from Netflix's 'The Crown' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from Netflix's 'The Crown' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Crown fame Emma Corrin will feature opposite British singer-actor Harry Styles in Amazon’s upcoming movie My Policeman.

An adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the movie will be directed by Genius fame Michael Grandage from a script by Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner.

Set in the late 1990s, the story follows the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, which triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.Styles, who made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk, will essay the role of Tom. Corrin will portray Marion in the movie.

The 25-year-old actor recently found global fame after she portrayed Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of the hit Netflix series The Crown. For her performance in the show, Corrin received nominations for Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, and Sarah Schechter through their banner Berlanti-Schechter Films, in collaboration with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at’Independent Film Company and MGC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emma Corrin Harry Styles The Crown My Policeman
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp