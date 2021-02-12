Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad on Jimmy Kimmel show

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A hilarious COVID-19 vaccination advertisement that was originally shared on the Jimmy Kimmel show is doing the rounds on the internet.

This parody advertisement of the Pfizer vaccination describes it as the 'one shot at the perfect gift' for valentine's day.

The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The video takes a hilarious turn as it goes on to say 'Don't just be her somebody, be her anti-body.'

You only have one shot at the perfect gift… #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/GocYXZMG0q — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 11, 2021

It then urges its viewers to 'inoculate yourself with COVID-19 vaccine'. As the video comes to an end, it takes another comical turn, saying 'The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer..not available anywhere'

The ad even impressed Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter, to share the video.

“Vaccines are forever”, he tweeted and also tagged the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief”.