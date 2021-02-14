STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Deadpool' turns 5: Read Ryan Reynolds' response to fan who wants to become more 'bad***' like him

The 44-year-old actor, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter.

Published: 14th February 2021 02:26 PM

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the fifth anniversary of his superhero franchise "Deadpool" by sharing a "lost" fan letter.

"Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly," Reynolds' wrote alongside photos of two letters typed on paper: one from Hunter and a reply from him, also dated March 2016.

In the letter, addressed to "Dear Mr. Deadpool", Hunter asks for advice on being "more bada** like you." In his response, Reynolds said "Commit to one thing. For me, it's acting."

The Canadian actor added that "acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever." 

The first "Deadpool" movie, produced by 20th Century Fox, came out in 2016.

The film was a huge success and was followed a sequel in 2018.

Deadpool was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, it has become a Marvel Studios property.

A third "Deadpool" movie is in the works with Emmy winning duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux attached to write the film.

