Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for CBS special

Apart from attending Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple's neighbours in their Montecito.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

British Royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

British Royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Following the news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their second child, CBS has announced that American talk show host Oprah Winfrey will sit down with the couple for an interview.

As per Variety, CBS on Monday announced that the talk show icon will be sitting down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special set to air on the network on March 7 at 8 pm.

News of their interview, which is the royal couple's first high-profile joint sit-down since their engagement interview with BBC News in November 2017, comes a day after the couple's announcement that Meghan is pregnant.

According to the network, the special will feature a wide-ranging interview between Oprah and Meghan on subjects spanning from "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."

Harry will later join the women to discuss "their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Speaking about the upcoming joint interview, CBS said in a statement, "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery will executive produce, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

Oprah is no stranger to the couple. She was a guest at their 2018 wedding in England. After the pair announced their decision to step back from royal duties, Oprah denied rumours that she had been involved in their decision, telling NBC, "Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what's best for them." She noted, "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

Apart from attending Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple's neighbours in their Montecito, California neighbourhood, where they moved last summer. In December 2020, Oprah also took to social media to reveal a gift Meghan had sent her ahead of Christmas.

Oprah is also teaming up with the Duke of Sussex for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+. In a 2019 interview with podcast host Bryony Gordon, Harry said the series, which will premiere this spring, will unveil examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."

Before Harry and Meghan made their bombshell announcement in early 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family, they grabbed headlines for comments the duo made to interviewer Tom Bradby in the ITV documentary titled 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey'.

During the program, which chronicled the royals during their 2019 tour in Africa, Meghan spoke candidly about scrutiny from the British press and struggling with pressure during her pregnancy and as a new mother to son Archie.

Since then, the couple has signed off from their @SussexRoyal Instagram account and their public appearances have been mostly limited to virtual conversations linked to their activism and philanthropic endeavours.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

TAGS
Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry Meghan Markle
