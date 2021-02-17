STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood actress Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The movie poster features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.

Published: 17th February 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Emma Stone (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The first movie poster of Disney's upcoming film 'Cruella' is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess.

Sharing the teaser poster, the makers captioned the post, "Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow."

The movie poster features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup. The poster also has the film's release month written on it: May 2021.

In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the 'La La Land' actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

In the first look image, Stone sported de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. Dressed in a leather jacket, she could be seen while walking three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser could be seen standing in the background.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed that Cruella will be a "punk rock" live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London. The upcoming film also stars Emma Thompson and is directed by Craig Gillespie.

The upcoming prequel will explore how Cruella, who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.

For the unversed, American actor Glenn Close originally brought Cruella de Vil to life in 1996's '101 Dalmatians' and in the 2000 hit film '102 Dalmatians'. She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation.

