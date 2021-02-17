Simone Ashley to headline Bridgerton Season 2

By Express News Service

Actor Simone Ashley, known for her work in Sex Education and Because the Night, is set to play the lead role in the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton. She will star opposite Jonathan Bailey in the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels.

While the first season revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Bailey).

This storyline was part of the second book of Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. According to Deadline, Ashley will play Anthony’s romantic interest, Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent.

While veteran actor Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages, the series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton has Chris Van Dusen on board as the showrunner.