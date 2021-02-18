STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Heart attack, strokes': Demi Lovato reveals 2018 overdose effects in YouTube documentary

According to a media report, the 'Anyone' songstress got candid about her overdose in the trailer for her upcoming four-part documentary on YouTube, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil'.

Published: 18th February 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato revealed that she suffered a heart attack and three strokes after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. According to Fox News, the 'Anyone' songstress got candid about her overdose in the trailer for her upcoming four-part documentary on YouTube, 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil'.

The 'Confident' songstress said in the trailer, "My doctors said that I have five to 10 minutes,... I've had a lot of lives, like my cat. I'm on my ninth life." The health crises came after several struggles with sobriety for the now-28-year-old pop star, who was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home in the summer of 2018, TMZ reported at the time.

Law enforcement told the outlet that she was treated with Narcan, an emergency medication that is often used to revive people in instances of narcotic overdoses.

As reported by Fox News, the songstress opened up further about her overdose and its lasting effects during YouTube's TCA panel on Wednesday and revealed that she was also left with brain damage. "I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision," shared Lovato.

The singer-songwriter said that she also had a hard time reading because her vision was so blurred. It took about two months, she said, for her to "read out of a book". "I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me if I ever get into a dark place again. I"m grateful for those reminders, but I'm also ... so grateful I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing," said Lovato.

She said that her rehabilitation came "in the emotional side and the therapeutic side." Fox News reported that the overdose and Lovato's life afterward will be chronicled in the docuseries beginning on March 23. The singer says it was an opportunity for her to lay all of her cards on the table and be open for the sake of others.

