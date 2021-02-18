Zack Snyder says he is developing a King Arthur movie

By Express News Service

Zack Snyder is developing a movie retelling of the King Arthur legend. King Arthur is a popular medieval figure, dating to the fifth century, and the Arthurian legend has inspired many works of art, including comic books, TV series, and movies. The most recent adaptation is the 2017 Guy Ritchie film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Snyder, who is best known for directing movies like Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and Man of Steel, has the much anticipated four-hour director’s cut of Justice League gearing up for release. Moreover, Army of the Dead, a film he wrote, directed, and produced, will premiere on Netflix later this year.

In an interview with Minutemen, Snyder confirmed that he’s exploring a King Arthur project. “I’m working on something but we’ll see. I’ve been thinking about some kind of retelling, like, [a] real sort of faithful retelling of that Arthurian mythological concept. We’ll see. Maybe that will come at some point.”

However, there is no information about when he foresees the project to materialize, or about the storyline that he’s looking to adopt. Notably, in Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, there were many references to the 1982 Arthurian movie Excalibur.