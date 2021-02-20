Jane Fonda to lend voice for animation film 'Luck'

By Express News Service

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda is set to voice a lead character in Apple and Skydance Animation's upcoming film, Luck. The film follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.

According to reports, Fonda will play The Dragon described as the 'exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land'. The character is billed as being elegant, stylish, and as persuasive as she is powerful.