STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Greek theater director Dimitris Lignadis given time to respond to rape charges

According to court sources, Lignadis is accused of rape by two men who were minors when the events occurred in 2010 and 2015, an incident he has denied any wrongdoing.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Greek theater director Dimitris Lignadis

Greek theater director Dimitris Lignadis (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. He will remain jailed until then, court authorities said.

The magistrate and a prosecutor will jointly decide later whether he will be kept in jail or released pending his trial. According to court sources, Lignadis is accused of rape by two men who were minors when the events occurred in 2010 and 2015. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Lignadis (56) resigned on February 6 as the artistic director of Greece's National Theater amid reports of his alleged behaviour. Charges of abusive behaviour, sexual harassment and rape against several well-known Greek actors, directors and officials have proliferated in the past month, creating a #MeToo moment in Greece.

The first to speak out was Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou, who accused an official at Greece's sailing federation of raping her in 1998. Greece's culture minister, Lina Mendoni, said Friday that she had asked a Supreme Court prosecutor to investigate charges of rape and harassment in the theater community.

The opposition has accused her of trying to shield Lignadis, who was appointed in 2019 by the current conservative government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dimitris Lignadis Greece National Theater MeToo Greek theatre
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp